Harold Leach, father of missing Leavenworth County man Randy Leach, dies

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. — Harold Leach, father of missing Leavenworth County man Randy Leach, has died, according to a family friend.

Harold passed away with his wife, Alberta, by his side Thursday morning at Lawrence Hospital. He was 79.

Harold and his wife, Alberta, were vocal advocates for their son, who was just 17 years old when he vanished after attending a graduation party in April 1988 at a Linwood farm.

During his career, Harold owned two gas stations, one in Overland Park and the other in Bonner Springs. He also worked at a cement plant in Bonner Springs. Harold and Randy owned a lawn mowing repair business prior to Randy’s disappearance.

“It’s been a heartbreaking day, but it’s been 32-years of heartbreak,” Alberta Leach said after Harold’s passing.

Harold had battled multiple health issues for several years, according to family friends Betty and Larry Wilson.

Betty Wilson said that Harold and Alberta searched for Randy every day. It’s a search that won’t end with Harold’s passing.

“Harold will make sure that Alberta finds Randy,” she said.