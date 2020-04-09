Harrisonville assisted living center reports two cases of COVID-19

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. — An assisted living center in Harrisonville is reporting that one resident and one employee have tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19.

Meadow View Health & Rehabilitation, Harrisonville says the resident has been quarantined in a private room on site and the employee is recovering at home.

The company said the employee’s last day of work was April 2. The results of eight additional tests of residents are pending. The facility has been working closely with the Cass County Health Department to contain the virus.

“The health and safety of our residents and staff continue to be our highest priority,” Craig Workman said, spokesman for Meadow View Health & Rehabilitation. “In early March we began screening all residents daily and all employees upon arrival at work for symptoms of COVID-19. Residents who showed signs of a fever, cough or other symptoms were tested. Any employees showing symptoms were sent home and referred to their primary care provider. We eliminated all outside visitors and non-essential interactions with the public. We also stopped all group activities and closed our dining rooms to meet social distancing guidelines. Residents are encouraged to remain in their rooms and are now being screened every shift for symptoms.”

The center said anyone who has COVID-19 symptoms such as dry cough and fever, should isolate themselves from others and call a healthcare provider. People who visited the facility but do not have symptoms do not need to self-quarantine unless they notice COVID-19 symptoms.

The state health department in Missouri on Thursday reported 3,539 positive cases of the virus. Those numbers include 77 deaths as well as some people who have recovered from the virus. Cass County has reported 27 positive cases so far, including one death.