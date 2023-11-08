HARRISONVILLE, Mo. — The food delivery service that may be a scam. A local business owner is cautioning customers after a website has caused problems for people in Cass County, Missouri.

Luis Lomeli said a company called “Bring Me That” is taking fake orders that never get sent to the restaurant and charging people before they find out it’s not real.

“They scam a lot of people,” Lomeli said.

The website, Bring Me That, is a food delivery service that also appears to offer carryout, connecting people and restaurants across the country.

Lomeli has owned The Best Burrito for nearly 19 years.

He said they only take orders over the phone and in person, not online.

Front of house manager Steve Netz said several customers have walked in, in the last month saying they ordered food through Bring Me That and already paid online.

“There’s no way to get the money back because they never answer the phone,” Lomeli said.

One couple showed Lomeli an email from Bring Me That with a confirmation number of the order.

“They’re really professional. They’ve got a phone number and they’ve got a website and everything that says if you have anything questions calls us, but that’s fake,” Lomeli said, “Everything is fake.”

Lomeli said The Best Burrito A Family Mexican Restaurant doesn’t have a partnership with any food delivery companies.

“They’re feeling taken advantage of, and it looks like it’s us, but it’s not us,” Netz said, “and they’re like, now I’ve got to pay for my food twice? so there’s a lot of frustration.”

FOX4 found Bring Me That on the Better Business Bureau’s website. There are several reviews that agree with Lomeli claiming Bring Me That is a “scam”.

“Unfortunately, this is a case where an organization that might have some shady tactics, that might have some disreputable practices is hiding behind companies that have made good on their promises and that have proven to be useful and valuable to the communities that they serve,” BBB VP of Communications Josh Planos said.

Bring Me That has an “F” rating with the BBB.

The Illinois Secretary of State’s website shows that Bring Me That is a legitimate business. Whether or not they’re reputable may be a different story.

“I would recommend to tread carefully,” Planos said. “With a company that engages in business practices such as this – that does not provide refunds, that does not answer

the phone if something goes array.”

Bring Me That did not return FOX4’s phone calls. We sent an email getting this response:

“Your ticket has been created with the ticket ID 25149 and subject “Interview with FOX4 – Bring Me That.” “Someone from our customer service team will review it and respond shortly.”

“People barely make it right now,” Lomeli said, “and you’ve got somebody come and steal your money. Because that’s basically stealing.”

“Simply, stop it,” Netz said.

Planos reminds people, research is an important ingredient in avoiding scams. He said in this case, an investigation may be warranted.