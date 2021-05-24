Harrisonville delays projects, announces temporary bill increases to cover February electric cost

FILE – In this Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, file photo are power lines in Houston. The federal government said Tuesday, April 27, 2021, it is making more than $8 billion available to build and improve the nation’s transmission lines as part of its efforts to improve America’s aging electric grid and meet President Joe Biden’s ambitious clean-energy goals. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. — People living in Harrisonville will see higher utility bills beginning this month, but not as high as they could have been.

The hike is to cover a February electric invoice that jumped nearly $1 million during the deep freeze.

In April, the Harrisonville Board of Aldermen voted to delay electric fund projects that were planned for 2021. That $500,000 was instead used to pay half of the city’s February utility bill.

The other $500,000 will be passed on to customers over the next eight utility bills. The first bill will hit mailboxes this week. It is due June 1.

The city said customers will be able to see exactly how much of an increase each month. It will be listed as separate extra supply-cost adjustment on each bill.

Once the cost is recovered, the cost adjustment will no longer be collected.

