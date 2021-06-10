Harrisonville man charged after he’s identified as man who jumped on police car

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. — Police say a 20 year-old Harrisonville man is charged with property damage and other related crimes.

Harrisonville Police shared video on Facebook earlier this week. The surveillance video showed a man driving into a parking lot at the police station. He then jumped on the hood of a parked police car, damaging it. A woman in the car with him took a picture as he stood on the car.

Detectives said people who watched the video were able to help identify the man.

