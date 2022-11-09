Kansas Highway Patrol Troopers arrest a man accused of robbing a bank and attempting to rob a second branch on Nov. 7, 2022

OLATHE, Kan. — A Missouri man is charged in connection with two bank robberies in Olathe Monday afternoon.

Lucas John Royce Spies, 27, of Harrisonville is charged with attempting to rob a Bank Midwest branch on West 119th Street. He is also charged with rob a nearby Bank Midwest the same day.

The two banks are less than a mile apart.

Kansas Highway Patrol troopers said they chased Spies as he left one of the bank locations.

The chase ended up on Old 56 Highway between Parker and Robinson in Olathe, where the Kansas Highway Patrol said a trooper preformed a maneuver and arrested Spies.

The FBI and Olathe Police Department are investigating the case.

