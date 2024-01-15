CASS COUNTY, Mo. — A man died in a single-vehicle crash on Sunday morning according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

MSHP says 66-year-old William F. Smith of Harrisonville, Missouri, died after driving off the right side of the road and striking a bridge support pillar on northbound Interstate 49 at E. 327th Street, just north of Archie.

The crash happened at about 8 a.m., a first responder from the Central Cass County Fire Protection District pronounced him dead at the scene.

A crash report doesn’t mention whether weather was a contributing factor following recent snows and bitter cold temperatures. He was the only person in his truck and wasn’t wearing a seat belt according to the report.