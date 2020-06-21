Harrisonville man facing charges in possible child molestation case

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. — A Harrisonville man is facing charges related to a possible child molestation case.

Harrisonville police say officers were sent to a home in the 2000 block of Parkwood Drive last Sunday regarding a possible child molestation that had taken place earlier in the day.

It was discovered during the investigation that the incident involved a 7-year-old who had been captured on video. Police said the suspect may have also recorded the incident on his cell phone.

It was reported the suspect was a family friend.

The suspect, identified as 19-year-old Randall L. Griffin, was later taken into custody and charged with one count of statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy.

A search warrant was executed at Randall’s apartment, where several electronic devices were recovered and will be processed.

Police say this investigation is ongoing and additional facts may be presented to the Cass County Prosecutors Office regarding this case, which may lead to additional charges.

A cash bond of $100,000 has been set for Griffin.