HARRISONVILLE, Mo. — The Harrisonville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 16-year-old girl.

Police said Jaeda Hasam was last seen Monday morning at about 7:30 in the 1500 block of East Elm Street.

She has friends in the Belton area, according to police.

Hasam is described as having brown hair and brown eyes. She stands 5’2″ and weighs 160 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to call (816) 380-3621 or your local law enforcement agency.

