Harrisonville police attempting to locate 38-year-old woman reported missing March 3

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. — The Harrisonville Police Department is attempting to locate a 38-year-old woman who was reported missing earlier this month.

Police said investigators have followed up on several leads but have been unsuccessful at finding Christina E. Stone.

It is not clear where she was last seen or what she was wearing when last seen. Police said she normally wears a maroon hooded sweatshirt and is known to always have a backpack and her hair had been dyed red.

Christina’s family and police say they are concerned due to a declining mental condition she has.

Anyone with information are asked to please call the Harrisonville Police Department at 380-8940 or Detective Thompson at 380-8950.