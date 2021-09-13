Harrisonville police investigate homicide in QuikTrip parking lot

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. — The Harrisonville Police Department is investigating a homicide in the parking lot of a QuikTrip early Monday Morning.

The incident happened at about 2 a.m. at 1402 S MO-291 Highway.

When officers got to the scene, they found a person with an apparent stab wound. The victim was taken to the hospital where they died from their injuries.

Police continue to investigate several crime scenes and are receiving assistance from the Kansa City Metro Squad.

The QuikTrip and parking lot are currently closed and will remain closed until the scene is clear.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 816-380-8950 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS to remain anonymous.