Harrisonville police searching for 22-year-old man wanted for assault

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. — The Harrisonville Police Department is searching for a 22-year-old man wanted in an assault of a 28-year old woman.

Levi H. Schoonover is wanted for the assault that occurred on April 2, 2021. Upon his arrest, he will be held on $7,500 bond.

Schoonover has several tattoos including a cross under his left eye.

In 2017, Schoonover was charged with making a terroristic threat at a high school.

Court documents show that the Harrisonville High School principal contacted police after a Facebook post made by Schoonover that said: “Feeling like I need to vent all my unsovable (sic) problems. Also feeling like I should shoot up a high school.. Decisions.”

He was arrested at his grandfather’s house in Peculiar, Missouri and told police it was a joke.

Schoonover was released on bond on the condition that he did not enter the high school.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call law enforcement or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

