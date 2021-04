HARRISONVILLE, Mo. — Harrisonville police are searching for a missing teen who hasn’t been seen since last week.

Swan Ware was last seen on March 27 in the 1100 block of Garden Drive in Harrisonville, police say. The 17-year-old has blonde hair and blue eyes, but police aren’t sure what she was last wearing.

Officials say she has friends and family in Belton and Raymore.

Anyone with information on this teen’s location is asked to contact the Harrisonville Police Department at 816-380-8940.