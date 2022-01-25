Harrisonville to retest tornado sirens after system failed

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. — People living in Harrisonville can expect to hear tornado sirens this week.

The city plans to retest its emergency siren system after it failed during a scheduled test last week. The test will take place at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26.

Harrisonville said it worked with technicians to fix a radio issue after equipment malfunctioned, and the city wants to make sure the entire system is working properly.

Experts warn that the sirens are only to be used as an outside warning system. You may not hear the sirens if you are inside. They suggest having a secondary warning available, such as a weather radio or an emergency notification on your phone.

