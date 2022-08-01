KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Harvesters is heading across Missouri and Arkansas to help areas hit hard by flooding.

The organization sent a disaster response trailer with shelf-stable milk to the St. Louis area. A second truckload of disaster relief food boxes are also heading east.

Another two truckloads of water arrived in Little Rock, Arkansas to help flood victims there.

“There’s not a way to describe it. It’s just very, very powerful, and it really speaks to our mission here,” Brian Petty, Harvesters Distribution Coordinator, said.

The effort through Harvesters’ disaster response network has made it possible to send 70,000 pounds of supplies and water to people in need.

Missouri Task Force 1 is also in Kentucky helping homeowners and communities recover from flooding.

The team of 45 people and equipment are prepared to stay and help for 14 days, if needed.

