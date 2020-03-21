Harvesters food network staying strong despite massive influx of food shortages amid coronavirus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Harvesters has received some huge monetary donations this week from Kansas City Chiefs players and Royals Co-Owner Eric Stonestreet.

The food bank is going to need every penny in the challenging weeks ahead. Lines at free food distribution sites are long in Kansas City with no end to the hunger crisis in site.

With tens of thousands of people facing food shortages because of the loss of jobs and children home from school, Harvesters is working hard to provide for agencies that depend on them. That's because these agencies are requesting more food than ever.

Heartland Community Church in Olathe has a mobile food pantry once a month. Hundreds line up for hours to drive through while volunteers load their trunks with items like broccoli, potatoes, grapes, bread and canned goods.

Robin, who is on disability, was among the first in line. To her, the bounty means more than words can describe.

"I don't know that I can explain it," she said.

Heartland is one of 760 regional agencies or churches that Harvesters Food Bank provides for.

"We've always said we feed 141,500 people a month," Communications Manager Gene Hallinan said.

Right now, that number is growing exponentially. Large monetary donations to Harvesters are up, but collection barrels at local grocery stores are almost empty. Leaders at Harvesters said they aren't sure how long the food they've purchased is going to last. They've never trained or prepared for a potentially long-term pandemic.

"This is new for all of us," Hallinan said.

Grocery Stores and distributors that usually donate massive amounts of food are having trouble keeping their own shelves stocked.

"I have had some great tears this week because we've gotten so many messages saying, 'Where can I go? What can I do?' It breaks me up," Hallinan said.

For now, because of its relationship with a national food bank, Harvesters is confident it can keep the line moving at the agencies it serves.

If you are one of the many who is in need, you can go to Harvesters' website. Click on the help button. Enter your zip code, and a list of agencies that serve your area will appear. Harvesters also helps people who need food stamps enroll in the program.