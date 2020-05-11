Harvesters will hand out meals to 3,000 Jackson County families at Truman Sports Complex Monday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Harvesters, the Community Food Network, will host a free mobile food distribution in Jackson County, Missouri at the Truman Sports Complex Monday.

The event begin at 11 a.m.

The distribution will provide food to feed 3,000 households and will be distributed until all food is given out.

Each household will receive a box of nonperishable items, a box of fresh produce and some frozen meat items.

The distribution is designed for residents of Jackson County and is held in cooperation with Jackson County and the Jackson County Sports Complex Authority.

Jackson County residents should enter the distribution through Gate 4 off of Raytown Road. They will be then directed into Lot L for the distribution. Kansas City, Missouri police will be there to help direct traffic.

Volunteers, which will include members of the Missouri National Guard, will be wearing masks and gloves to load food into cars.

Officials with Harvesters ask that each vehicle be limited to representing just two households.