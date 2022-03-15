KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Big 12 Basketball fans step up to feed the need in Kansas City.

Harvesters organizes the food drive to coincide with the Men’s and Women’s Big 12 Championship Basketball Tournament. Fans are asked to make donations to the community food bank on the behalf of their alma mater or favorite team.

In 2022, the drive raised $10,100. The majority of it will be matched by Overland Park-based Compass Minerals. Harvesters said in all it will have $20,100, or the equivalent of 60,300 meals, to help feed the less fortunate in the Kansas City metro.

If you’re wondering, West Virginia fans were the most generous this year. Harvesters said fans of the Mountaineers raised $4,030 of the $10,100 that was donated.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.