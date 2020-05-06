Has the coronavirus pandemic impacted attitudes towards vaccines?

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Between horrific images of mass graves, overcrowded hospitals and empty streets, doctors say the real-life consequences of the coronavirus pandemic have changed some parents’ views of vaccines.

The news is encouraging news for scientists, after a study just last year by the American Osteopathic Association showed that more than two in five Americans were concerned about vaccine safety.

“I would say those parents who were vaccine hesitant are really understanding the impact of vaccine-preventable diseases due to this pandemic,” Dr. Barbara Pahud of Children’s Mercy Hospital said.

However, not everyone is convinced. Watch our report on what’s still making some people hesitant or completely against vaccines, and what the coronavirus pandemic is teaching everyone Wednesday night at 10.