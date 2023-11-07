OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Another round of vandalism at Blue Valley High School has administrators urging parents to talk to their kids.

Police are looking into the described “hate speech” found Monday on a bathroom stall.

This situation follows another similar case earlier this year. In January, three teens were charged, accused of spray painting anti-Semitic and homophobic messages on the press box at the football field.

The principal at Blue Valley High School acknowledged that incident when talking about this new one.

In a letter to families, Principal Charles Golden said students brought the vandalism, which included a vague threat, to the attention of staff.

“Specific groups referenced included African Americans, homosexuals, minorities generally, and the police,” according to the letter.

Found in the stall of a men’s restroom, the vandalism is less visible that some of what was found in January on the press box overlooking the football field.

Speaking generally, Overland Park Police Public Information Officer John Lacy said it’s important for parents to talk to their children in this moment, highlighting the seriousness of the matter.

“There’s a school consequence but there’s also a law enforcement consequence. Like, for example, you could be charged,” Lacy said.

“Sometimes, if it’s not even credible, we’ve sent those type of cases out of the DA’s office. So we’re urging the parents to talk to their kids about making these idle threats,” Lacy said.

In this most recent situation, it’s unclear if the threat aspect of the vandalism was against a police officer or an individual student. Administrators, as well as police, are still working on figuring out who wrote the message.