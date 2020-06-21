Have fun throwing an ax with your dad this Father’s Day

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Nothing says Father’s Day like the joy of hurling a sharpened ax into a giant wooden target.

That is how quite a few Kansas City dads are spending their special day.

The Ax Masters at Bury the Hatchet in Overland Park swear they can teach almost anyone to hit a bull’s-eye.

FOX4’s Carey Wickersham and Photographer Will Finson stepped to the line to give it a try.

The manager’s at Bury the Hatchet tell FOX4 they host bachelor parties, team building events and even super hero nights. One time they even had a yoga class followed by ax throwing.

They say it’s always best to make a reservation.