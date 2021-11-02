Have leftover Halloween candy? Here’s how you can donate it to troops overseas

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. —If you’ve had your fill of Halloween candy, one local business could use your leftover treats for a good cause.

The Learning Tree in Prairie Village is collecting leftover Halloween candy to send to U.S. troops stationed overseas.

The local toy shop has partnered with Soldiers’ Angels for the Treats for Troops program. Owner Jonny Girson said they started donating candy about ten years ago, and on average the store collects roughly 1,000 pounds of candy each year.

“Being a local business we are part of the community and this is just one of the things we do to extend to the greater community,” Girson said. “I can’t image being a local business and not being part of a community in every single way. This just takes us a little bit further, and I think because candy is so close to kids’ hearts, and that’s really what we specialize in, it’s a connection we are able to make.”

Girson said when kids donate their unopened candy, they receive a coupon to use at the toy store.

The Learning Tree will accept candy donations until 5 p.m. Friday, November 5. All donations must be unopened, individually wrapped candy candies. Homemade candy and baked goods will not be accepted.