KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Alexander Majors house hosted an old-fashioned Christmas party Saturday complete with breakfast, games, crafts, and a performance of “The Night Before Christmas” by Shakespearian actors.

Tours of the historic home were also a part of the party.

Built in 1856, it is located about 100 feet East of State Line Road, on the Missouri side.

The Majors family played a key role in shipping during the Civil War and at one time employed more than 4,000 people.

According to history, Majors was Kansas City’s first millionaire and a religious man, he gave each person he hired a bible and a gun.

It’s very significant when Alexander Majors built the house, he built it symbolically facing westward where his empire of freedom was going,” said Caden Gird of the Alexander Majors House.

“Little did he know that this area was not always the best place to live. You have the border wars between Kansas and Missouri. You would then have the battle of Westport that would rip through the area. It was very tumultuous time to be living out here on the frontier.”

Majors was also a founder of the failed Pony Express. He hired young Bill Cody when cody was only 9 years old.

Years later, when Majors became bankrupt, and Bill Cody became “Buffalo Bill”, Cody saved Majors by financing him while Majors wrote and published his memoir “70 Years on the Frontier”, published in 1893.

The Alexander Majors house closes for tours from now until March of next year.