Hawaiian Bros offers free meals to Kansas City area teachers and other essential workers

SHAWNEE, Kan. — One of the hottest restaurant chains in the metro is honoring educators, first responders and essential workers as it expands.

Hawaiian Bros’ Shawnee location opens to the public Tuesday, March 16. Before the grand opening, the company will offer community heroes a free meal during select times.

Educators

Saturday, March 13

11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Essential workers (grocery, delivery, hotel, etc.)

Saturday, March 13

5 to 8 p.m.

First responders and health care workers

Sunday, March 14

11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

You will need to show appropriate work identification to received your free meal. Customers can eat on-site or order food to go.

The free meals are only being offered at the Hawaiian Bro’s location near Shawnee Mission Parkway and Long Avenue in Shawnee during the above times.

Hawaiian Bros plans to open six additional locations across the Kansas City metro this year, including:

Ward Parkway, early May

Independence, early June

Overland Park, late June

Midtown, July

Metro North, July

Lenexa, July

In addition, Hawaiian Bros is opening at least 15 locations in Texas this year, including 13 in the Dallas/Fort Worth area and two additional restaurants in Austin.