Hawaiian Bros sets grand opening for Kansas City location this month

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hawaiian Bros is set to open their latest Kansas City location by the end of the month!

The location at 8805 State Line Road, Kansas City, Missouri 64114 at the Ward Parkway Center will open doors to the public on April 28.

The chain is set to open five more locations in the metro area following the Shawnee location that opened in March and the Ward Parkway Center location at the end of April.

We can feel the anticipation in the air awaiting the opening of @bros_hawaiian at the Center THIS MONTH! 🎉 Have you signed up for our VIP list yet? We’re selecting winners to receive a $20 Hawaiian Bros gift card every day! Visit https://t.co/PtrgkIVP8g pic.twitter.com/8FRkh7FEqa — Ward Parkway Center (@WardPkwyCntr) April 15, 2021

The Ward Parkway Center is having a daily giveaway of a $20 Hawaiian Bros gift card for people who sign up for the “VIP list”.

Hawaiian Bros has plans for locations in Independence, Midtown, Lenexa, Overland Park and Metro North.