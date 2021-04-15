Hawaiian Bros sets grand opening for Kansas City location this month

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hawaiian Bros is set to open their latest Kansas City location by the end of the month!
The location at 8805 State Line Road, Kansas City, Missouri 64114 at the Ward Parkway Center will open doors to the public on April 28.
The chain is set to open five more locations in the metro area following the Shawnee location that opened in March and the Ward Parkway Center location at the end of April.
The Ward Parkway Center is having a daily giveaway of a $20 Hawaiian Bros gift card for people who sign up for the “VIP list”.
Hawaiian Bros has plans for locations in Independence, Midtown, Lenexa, Overland Park and Metro North.