Hawley condemns violence at Capitol, but still stands by his support for peaceful protesters

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tension was high when a picture of Sen. Josh Hawley raising his fist at pro-Trump supporters circulated on social media just after the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

But two months later, Missouri’s U.S. senator said he doesn’t regret what he did and that he was supporting protesters who were peaceful at the time.

On Wednesday, FOX4 talked one-on-one with Hawley for the first time since that violent day in Washington D.C. He said he doesn’t support those people who charged the Capitol building.

“You do not have a right to assault police. You do not have a right to assault your fellow citizens. You do not have a right to storm government buildings,” the Missouri Republican said.

But that picture of Hawley in front of supporters of then-President Donald Trump supporters created a lot of backlash from people on both sides of the aisle.

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Missouri, gestures toward a crowd of supporters of President Donald Trump gathered outside the U.S. Capitol to protest the certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory Jan. 6, 2021. Some demonstrators later breached security and stormed the Capitol. (Francis Chung, E&E News and Politico via AP Images)

“Those folks who I walked by that day … They were there peacefully, standing in police barricades, way off to the Capitol plaza, and were peacefully assembled — as they have every right to do,” Hawley said.

Hawley was also the first to object to the Electoral College vote for President Joe Biden that day, and after the rioting, he stood strong on challenging Biden’s win.

When asked if he feels like his actions played a part in the violence, Hawley stood strong again.

“No,” he said. “As I’ve said many times in response to this question, I have consistently condemned violence of all kinds, violent rioting of all kinds from every ideological backgrounds.”

Hawley said people have the right to peacefully protest, not storm the Capitol.

“And if you do those things, you’re a criminal,” he said. “You’re going to be prosecuted, and you’re going to go to prison.”

