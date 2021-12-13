‘He didn’t deserve this’: Independence dad devastated after 16-year-old son shot, killed

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — An Independence father is grieving the sudden loss of his son who was shot and killed over the weekend.

Family have identified Avonte George as the 16-year-old shot inside a home Saturday. He died later at the hospital.

“This isn’t fair,” Antwonne George, Avonte’s dad, said. “He didn’t deserve this.”



George remembers his son, who he called Fats.

“Fats did everything for everybody,” George said. “He didn’t have violence in his heart, in his bone. He wasn’t that type of person.”

Fats was a junior at Lee’s Summit North High School. George said his son wanted to play basketball and was working at Whataburger.

But his dreams of playing ball were cut short when he was shot and killed in Independence this past weekend.

Police said the 16-year-old was visiting a friend in the 600 block of North Westwood Drive. He was shot by an adult inside the house and later died at the hospital. Investigators haven’t released more details about what led up to the shooting.

“I know what happened,” George said. “I just hope that these detectives do (their) job.”

George said his son lost his mom in April and was the strength for his siblings. Now they have to live without their hero.

“My son didn’t touch guns,” George said. “He stayed away from it.”