‘He didn’t deserve to die like he did’: Family of murdered Independence man hoping for answers

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Police have now identified the man killed in a homicide Saturday in Independence.

Just before 3:30 p.m. Saturday police were called out to the 3300 block of S. Oxford Avenue where a man was found shot and injured and later died. He has been identified as 50-year-old Kent “Bo” Mcintosh.

Monday, McIntosh’s family reached out to FOX4 to share his story, hoping someone will come forward with information.

“He was a loving husband and a wonderful father,” said the victim’s wife, Rose Daniels-McIntosh. “He didn’t deserve to die like he did.”

December 22, they would be celebrating their third wedding anniversary. Instead, Rose Daniels-McIntosh is now planning a funeral.



“It’s going to be extremely painful,” she said.

Independence police said someone shot McIintosh in front of his home on South Oxford Avenue.



“I got a phone call from my mom as I was looking at Christmas trees that my husband had been shot and that she attempted CPR and thought that he was dead,” Rose Daniels-McIntosh said. “And then of course I stopped what I was doing and raced home to yellow tape and police everywhere.”



Officers were searching for two people in a Chevrolet U-Haul pick-up truck.

Hours later, they believe that same truck was pulled from a pond in Kansas City, Missouri.

Rose Daniels-McIntosh said there was a recent dispute between Bo and some now-former neighbors over noise. Police have not confirmed that as a possible motive.



Ashlyn McIntosh, 19, says she and her dad shared a special bond.



“I hope that whoever did this is watching, and that just know that my dad is going to miss out on so much on my life,” Ashlyn McIntosh said. “I recently got my very first apartment and he hasn’t even gotten to see it yet. I’m supposed to go through life knowing he’s not going to be there. He’s not going to meet the love of my life, he’s not going to walk me down the aisle.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477 or IPD tips at 816 325-7777.