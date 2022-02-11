KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The family of a 36-year-old Kansas City man who was shot and killed by police early Monday morning said Friday the situation could have been avoided.

Relatives said Shawn Wilson was mentally ill. And although police said he had a knife, the family disputes that.

Police responded to a home at E. 52nd and Olive streets Monday at about 2:30 a.m. Police were dispatched on a domestic disturbance call involving children.

Family said Wilson had spanked a younger relative and that he was in a state they described as his mind had gone blank, an effect of his bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

Helen Wilson, Shawn Wilson’s mother who is originally from New Orleans, said her son’s mental health issues have always been difficult to address despite her efforts.

“Always, if I was in trouble he’d come on in and sit by me, and he was always there for me. And he had mental illness, and I was having a hard difficult time getting him help. And I was so happy when they said they was going to help him,” she said of the police response.

“But they lied,” she said.

Helen Wilson said police entered their home, and officers acted respectfully. They took Shawn outside, shoeless, and family assumed he would be right back to potentially retrieve items before officers took him for a mental health evaluation.

“Before I could get up and say anything, I heard ‘pop-pop.’ I heard the shots, and I said, ‘Oh my god.’ And I saw him stumble, and he had nothing in his hands,” Helen Wilson said.

“Five seconds later they came in their guns drawn on us. You know, pointing the guns at us. ‘Don’t move.’ I’m like, why you got the gun drawn for? And I told him I wasn’t leaving my house. I ain’t going nowhere. I didn’t do nothing,” Helen Wilson said.

“And then they searched the whole house and everything. I don’t know what they was looking for,” she said.

Ron Hunt, president of the Blue Hills Neighborhood Association, said he’s now working with the family.

“My appeal when I go to the police board commission is that we get the footage from the body cam. That’s number one,” Hunt said. “Number two, they’re going to give up that information that they got from that Ring [doorbell] right across the street because that young man did not come out of that house with a knife.”

“He deserved to be evaluated by a doctor,” Helen Wilson said. “And if they said he was all fine then go to jail and be charged with what he done. Not murd — not this.”

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has taken over the investigation, which is standard during police shootings. The agency is not commenting on the situation until their investigation is complete or they are compelled to share information by a court of law.

The family said they are in touch with civil rights attorney Lee Merritt and are already planning a lawsuit.

