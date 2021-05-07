‘He needs to lose his job’: Olathe dad applauds district response after coach allegedly uses racial slur

OLATHE, Kan. — Olathe North head baseball coach Pete Flood has been suspended, and the district is recommending he be fired after investigating claims that he used a racial slur toward a Black team member.

Tony Banks said his son was listening to rap music during pre-game batting practice when Flood approached him and told him to stop. That’s when the racial slur was used.

“My wife and I were very upset over it, and he wasn’t upset. He was bothered and kind of shook by it,” Banks said. “But we on the other hand said we need to get ahold of someone right now.”

The Olathe North dad said his son is the only Black player on the team.

“It wasn’t just an assault to my son but a whole generation, a whole race of people, and something needs to be done about it,” Banks said.

He quickly reached out to school leadership about the situation and also posted about his son’s experience on Facebook.

“This guy should not be associated with kids,” Banks said. “He needs to lose his job and not be allowed to teach, coach other kids moving forward. So that’s my hope. He needs to be fired from this school district and other school districts. He needs to change his profession.”

After investigating the incident, Olathe Public Schools released a statement Friday afternoon, saying:

“We are appalled by the remarks made by the Olathe North head baseball coach and have thoroughly investigated the situation. The staff member has been placed on administrative leave and a recommendation for immediate termination has been submitted to the Board of Education. The comments made are absolutely unacceptable.”

The decision to fire Flood is up to Olathe’s Board of Education. There is a special board meeting scheduled Monday morning to discuss personnel.

Banks said Friday night that he applauds Olathe North leadership for the way they handled the situation.

“I don’t know what their history has been or what they’ve done in the past, but I will say, the way they handled this situation has been really outstanding,” Banks said. “I mean, from the time they got my email, they worked nonstop and now recommended he be fired.”

The Eagles were scheduled to play Friday night at 7 p.m. at Shawnee Mission South High School, but the game has been postponed.

FOX4 will continue to follow this story Monday after the Olathe school board meets.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android