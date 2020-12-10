‘He was a good son’: Metro family grieving after 24-year-old FedEx driver killed in fiery crash

LIBERTY, Mo. — A metro family fights through the grief of losing their 24-year-old son. Christian Harris was killed while driving a FedEx truck in Lenexa.

Dan Harris held a picture of his son in uniform choosing to focus on the life Christian lived, not what was taken from him.

“He enjoyed being somebody you could count on,” Harris said. “That’s what his boss said, ‘always on time’.”

Christian worked for a local company that contracted FedEx semi trucks, according to Harris.

He loved driving across the U.S. sharing adventures with family through pictures.

“He was so proud of himself,” Harris said crying. “Twenty-four years old and just so independent and so happy.”

Christian also took several camping trips with friends.

“He saw every corner of the country this summer,” Harris said. “He would send pictures, upstate New York, Florida, Texas, Oregon and San Diego. He got to see it all.”

On Wednesday, in the middle of his overnight shift it took a turn for the worse.

Christian was traveling on K-7 when he veered onto the shoulder and flipped over the overpass onto K-10 highway below.

“Here we were, worried about him driving all over the country and this was local,” Harris said.

Christian went to Liberty High School and ran cross country. He was a decorated athlete and went on to study at Missouri S and T.

“He was a good son, a good everything,” Harris said.

A strong, independent man.

Christian conquered a Triathlon remembering a fellow member of the Military.

He was coming up on the end of enlistment in the Missouri National Guard next month.

Christian leaves behind three siblings and parents who want him to know they have hope in seeing him again.

“Just know that I’m proud of you and I’m going to see you again,” Harris said crying. “Thank you for your life because we’re not going to be sad about the life he didn’t live, we’re going to be happy about the life he did live.”