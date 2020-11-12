‘He was always willing to help’: Friend remembers metro volunteer firefighter killed in crash

EASTON, Kan. — Friends and family of a metro volunteer firefighter killed as he responded to a fire are preparing to say good-bye. Services are set for Sunday.

Former boss and friend Scott Bowen described Johnny Ivison Jr. as a person, “always willing to help no matter what the risk was.”



The 23-year-old volunteer firefighter died in a crash on the way to a fire in Easton, Kan., Sunday.

“It was something that he loved doing and he was always willing to help other people the best that he can and he was going to help, help a guy in a small fire and got his life taken,” Bowen said.



Bowen said Ivison provided for his family of four working full-time with the Kansas Department of Transportation.

He held a third job as part-time Technician at Grease Monkey Auto Service on post at Fort Leavenworth.

“Bad enough losing him as a person and the person that he was, a good person,” Bowen said.



Bowen is a 12-year veteran. He said losing a selfless person like Ivison on his team reminds him of tough times as a leader in the Army.



“Being a leader in the Army we were responsible for everybody underneath us,” Bowen said. “I kind of feel the same way, even though it’s not necessarily that situation I kind of feel the same way now as I did then.”

Selfless service is an Army Value. While Ivison didn’t serve in the Military, Bowen said he still embodied that characteristic. A hard worker who loved to laugh and see others smile.

Bowen’s heart breaks for Ivison’s two young children and wife.

“That’s the hardest thing. I mean, they’re never going to get to see their father, their husband again,” Bowen said.



People across the country stepped up for the family – showing love and support on Facebook.

Bowen said the community will continue to help them, just like Ivison helped so many others.

Last Call with a service will be held 11:30, Sunday, November 15, 2020 at the Leavenworth County Fairgrounds. Gates for parking will open at 10 A.M.

People are asked to arrive early for parking and to sign in. Mask are required.