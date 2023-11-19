KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two drivers collided head-on in downtown Kansas City Sunday, according to Kansas City police.

Around 5:56 a.m. a driver of a Kia was going the wrong way on Interstate 35 south of Front Street.

The driver of a Nissan was going southbound, the correct way, and ran directly into the Kia.

Both drivers died in the crash and there were no others riding in the cars with them.

Authorities closed all lanes of southbound I-35 to traffic at Front Street for approximately three and a half hours. The highway has since been reopened.