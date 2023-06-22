KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three men were seriously hurt Wednesday night after a wrong-way crash on Interstate 70 in east Kansas City.

Police say just after 11:30 p.m. a Ford Explorer was going the wrong way on westbound I-70 near The Paseo. The driver of the Ford swerved to miss a semi truck traveling west when it struck an Infiniti in the next lane head-on.

The driver of the Infiniti was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Police say he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The driver of the Ford was taken to a hospital with critical injuries. A man in the front passenger seat of the Ford was also taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Neither men were wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The back seat passenger of the Ford exited the vehicle at the scene and ran away. It’s unknown if he was injured in the crash.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing as police work to determine if impairment was a factor.