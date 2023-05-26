KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start to summer.

In Missouri, for many people, the holiday weekend means people are heading to the lakes, or making plans to get there later in the season.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says everyone hitting the road or going to a Missouri lake this summer should remember *55. The phone number will put drivers and boaters in touch with dispatchers.

Troopers say anyone can use the number to get help to change a flat tire or a dead boat battery. Dispatchers can also handle reports about impaired drivers, drownings. or crashes on the water.

If you need to call, be prepared to provide dispatchers with specific information about the emergency, including the location, and a description of the boat or vehicle involved.

The *55 emergency number works across the state of Missouri.