Healing Pathway Victim Service agency hoping to help families impacted by homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Healing Pathway Victim Service Agency along with other area organizations gathered got together to spread some holiday cheer to children and families impacted by homicide.

Monica Roberts, who is the founder of Healing Pathway Victim Service Agency, said about 100 children will be receiving gifts through the organization. Roberts said the non-profit doesn’t work alone, it partnered with groups like Mothers United and Angel Hands Art Foundation to also provide gifts and goodies for families. This is the 9th year the non-profit has put this event on.

Roberts said, “every year we have a huge Christmas event to celebrate these children and we were determined to not let allow Covid to get in the way.”

With COVID-19 and its variants still a threat, the event was a drive-thru.

With three people recently killed in homicides overnight, in both KCMO and KCK, Roberts said she knows these deaths mean families are hurting and struggling. Roberts wants those families to know Healing Pathway always has its doors open.

“There is no script when it comes to this type of loss, it’s something that is unfortunate but it’s something that has plagued our community. Our goal is to be there and support anyway we can,” Roberts said.