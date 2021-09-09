Health center staff walk Kansas City neighborhoods in effort to get more people vaccinated

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Staff with Samuel U. Rodgers Health Center spent Thursday going door-to-door hoping to educate people about the COVID-19 vaccine.

The team ventured to Quinlan Place and Quinlan Row, plus another nearby community Thursday afternoon. The team is finding that people just don’t trust the vaccine works.

Nikyla Mosley is one of those people.

“No, I didn’t get the vaccine and I don’t believe in getting the vaccine,” she said. “I’m more of a natural person.”

Catherine Wiley with Samuel U. Rodgers said she encounters many people citing misinformation as a reason to not get vaccinated.

“They have a lot of questions about the vaccine,” Wiley. “They aren’t sure about the composition, they are not sure of side effects. They know it’s something they should consider.”

As of Thursday, the state of Missouri’s COVID-19 dashboard said there have been 68,577 vaccinated in the past 7-days. With an average of 9,715 vaccinated per day.

Wiley wants those numbers to be bigger. That is why she and her team are going door-to-door.

“It creates a different level of trust,” she said. “I know with our canvassing efforts so far, we have gotten over 200 people vaccinated at different locations, just talking to them.”

A Vaccination clinic will be held on Friday, September 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Quinlan Row and Quinlan Place, 1507 East 8th Street, Kansas City, Missouri 64106.