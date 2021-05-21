Health Commission to focus on racism to improve health and living conditions in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City’s Health Department and Health Commission will take steps to improve quality of life in some of the poorest areas of town.

City council members approved an ordinance Thursday to endorse the Health Improvement Plan.

The plan calls for the Health Commission to focus on racism as a foundational root cause for health inequalities in Kansas City.

The plan is to address the issues, while improving quality of life in the following ways:

Invest in robust public health and prevention infrastructure;

Ensure equitable access to safe and affordable housing;

Support trauma-informed and funded education;

Support the implementation of Medicaid expansion;

Support violence prevention strategies; and

Improve equity in resources, testing, and vaccinations for COVID-19

