Health department announces free COVID-19 testing for Kansas City restaurant employees

A sample is taken from a woman at a free COVID-19 testing site, provided by United Memorial Medical Center, Sunday, June 28, 2020, at the Mexican Consulate, in Houston. Confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Texas continue to surge. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott shut down bars again and scaled back restaurant dining on Friday as […]

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Restaurant employees in Kansas City will soon be able to get COVID-19 testing at no cost during a three-day event, announced by the Kansas City, Missouri Health Department Wednesday.

Staff from the health department and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services will be at the Homefield Sports Facility located at 5300 Bannister Rd., from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m., July 13 through July 15 to administer up to 2,000 COVID-19 tests.

Appointments are required. Restaurant employees who live in Missouri can secure an appointment by registering online or by calling 877-435-8411. Any extra appointment times will be opened to others outside the restaurant industry.

“Restaurants are social places. The public comes in, and employees have no idea of their history or their exposure to COVID-19. Others work in close quarters with their co-workers. We wanted to offer this testing first to restaurant employees because of their potential exposure,” said Naser Jouhari, Environmental Health Services Division manager. “As restaurants reopen, we also ask staff to follow disease prevention guidelines so employees and patrons stay healthy and so restaurants can remain open.”

Under Mayor Quinton Lucas’ most recent order, masks must be worn inside businesses if six-feet distance cannot be maintained.

As of Wednesday afternoon Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is reporting 2,870 cases of the virus in Kansas City and 25,204 for the state of Missouri with 694 people hospitalized.