Health department releases Excelsior Springs football coaching staff from quarantine

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. — The Clay County Health Department announced Tuesday that they have released the Excelsior Springs football coaching staff from quarantine after the school district was able to confirm the coaches had no contact with anyone on Savannah’s team last Friday night.

The players on the Excelsior Springs football team remains under quarantine after a positive test for COVID-19 of one of their opponents.

The team played at Savannah, Missouri, on Friday night, and by Monday, the football field at Excelsior Springs was empty. No practice for the Varsity team, and freshmen and JV games against Savannah were called off.

On Monday, Savannah R-III, which is north of St. Joseph, sent students home early. The school district posted on its website it was not because of an outbreak.

“In fact, SHS only has two new positive cases and six positive COVID-19 cases in total,” according to the statement

Excelsior Springs said in a Facebook post one of the positive tests from Savannah was someone on the field for Friday night’s opening game.

Excelsior Springs asked anyone who was on the football field Friday night to watch for COVID-19 symptoms and speak with their health care provider if they experience anything of concern.

It’s something fellow students hate to see happen to their classmates, but they said is probably best with school set to open in the hybrid model next week.

Savannah R-III reopened school Tuesday. Excelsior Springs was scheduled to play football at Warrensburg on Friday night. No official announcement has been made about the game so far.

The health department will release players from their quarantine once they are determined not to be at risk.