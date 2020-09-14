Health investigators meet with management of Westport tavern tied to virus outbreak

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Managers of a Westport tavern that’s been linked to a coronavirus outbreak are meeting with the city’s health department Monday.

The health department says seven employees and at least two recent customers have the coronavirus.

Health inspectors are meeting with Westport Ale House management Monday, after seven employees tested positive for COVID-19.

The health department said it received complaints that the Ale House was not enforcing the city’s mask mandate and was operating in violation of its reduced capacity limitations.

In addition to the seven workers, the health department says it has tracked the virus to at least two customers who visited recently.

The bar claims it is limiting seating and is sending workers home who exhibit symptoms of Covid-19.

The tavern also claims that it tries to enforce the mask mandate.

Westport Ale House has not been closed, but its immediate future may be determined by the results of the health department’s investigation.

The health department is asking all recent customers of the Westport Ale House to get tested for COVID-19.

Anyone who visited in the last month is being asked to quarantine themselves, including customers who watched the Chiefs opener at the bar last week.

The White House Coronavirus Task Force has requested that in two-thirds of Missouri’s counties, including Jackson County, taverns should close and restaurant seating should be further restricted to 25 percent capacity.