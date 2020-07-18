Health officials battling COVID-19 and now excessive heat in Wyandotte County

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Temperatures are on the rise.

So are COVID-19 cases in one of the Kansas City metro’s most-affected areas, where reported cases are now at an all-time high. Public health care workers are confronting new issues that have arrived with the hotter weather.

On Friday, COVID-19 testing workers gathered at the Wyandotte County Health Department in downtown KCK, battling temperatures that soared past 90 degrees.

While they tested patients who sat in their cars, they also worked to protect testing kits used during the testing process.

“We are definitely seeing a spike in cases. Lots of positives every day,” said Shana Lodder, nursing supervisor with Wyandotte County Health Department.

Throughout the pandemic, Wyandotte County has been at or near the top of Kansas counties affected by coronavirus. Current totals from the health department show a large spike during the past 14 days, giving the county its highest 14-day rolling average in new cases yet.

Lodder said health officials have noticed small outbreaks in various KCK neighborhoods, which have added to the high totals.

Wyandotte County health officials said special consideration is given to the testing kits themselves. Lodder said the testing swabs used can break down when exposed to hot weather.

Once per hour, the swabs are taking indoors to a refrigerator to cool them down. Twice per day, according to Lodder, the swabs are picked up by courier and taken for deeper examination at a lab.

“We have to be careful of the heat and integrity of testing swabs we’re using,” Lodder said. “That way, we can maintain the integrity of the swabs and not have to worry about having to reswab people because we’ve lost integrity of those swabs. The heat does play a factor in our actual testing materials.”

“We want to see a decline in the COVID cases in Wyandotte County,” Betty Criss, a nurse helping with coronavirus testing in KCK, said Friday. “Whoever comes, as long as you have identification and information we need, we’re going to test you. We want to see COVID go away in the Wyandotte County area.”

Workers will continue COVID-19 testing at the Wyandotte County Health Department at 619 Ann Avenue in Kansas City, Kansas each weekday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.