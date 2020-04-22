Health officials open up more testing options in KCK as virus devastates Wyandotte County

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Statistics show Wyandotte County is Kansas’ most vulnerable region to coronavirus’ relentless spread.

Free walkup COVID-19 testing is being offered at the Wyandotte County Health Department office on Ann Avenue in KCK. Testing is available every weekday from 1-5 p.m. Health officials at that office told FOX4 they’re even welcoming clients who have no health insurance. Walk-up testing began on Monday morning, while drive-thru testing is still available as well.

More testing options are meant to make testing available to more people. The virus’ spread is devastating in Wyandotte County, when compared to neighboring areas.

On Wednesday, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment stated 21% of all reported coronavirus cases in Kansas originate in Wyandotte County with 433 of the state’s 2,025 cases having come from the KCK area. It’s tough for a county that accounts for only six percent of the state’s population.

“At this time, we’re really relaxing our regulations as far as who can be tested,” Dr. Erin Corriveau, deputy health officer with the Unified Government of Wyandotte County, said.

Corriveau said public health officials in KCK are encouraging anyone with even a single symptom of COVID-19 to come in for a free test. The doctor said many people in Wyandotte County don’t have a primary care physician, and this move is meant to make testing accessible to undeserved people. Dr. Corriveau added that she believes COVID-19 statistics are so high in her county because they’re testing so many people.

Community leaders in KCK see access to healthcare as being an issue for people living in Wyandotte County, especially people in the Latino community. Census data shows Hispanic families make up nearly 30% of KCK’s population. The local health department presented data that shows 40% of those families don’t have health insurance.

Mariana Ramirez, who works with Juntos Center for Advancing Latino Health, said many Latino people are afraid to report for testing, out of concern that immigration officials will be waiting for them. Ramirez said she assured the public those concerns are unnecessary, and getting tested for coronavirus is important for Latino people.

Ramirez also said Latino people suffer frequently from chronic health conditions, some of which make them more vulnerable to the virus.

“If you come, your information is confidential. They’re not going to share it with immigration. They’re not going to share it with the police. It’s confidential. If you come, we’ll see you whether or not you hav e health insurance,” Ramirez told FOX4.

Corriveau said the county is planning more popup testing sites for next week. The one held on Monday at a local Catholic Parrish went well, drawing 60 people for testing. She said she hopes to see even more show up since it won’t cost them a dime.