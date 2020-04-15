Health officials report more COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths at KCK rehab center

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Fifteen residents have now died from coronavirus COVID-19 at a Kansas City, Kansas rehab facility.

The health department in Wyandotte County is reporting Wednesday that 92 residents have now tested positive for the virus at Riverbend Post-Acute Rehabilitation as well as 24 staff members. Nine residents remain in the hospital at this time.

This comes as the state of Kansas is reporting a total of 1,494 cases from 63 counties with 76 deaths reported. Please note that the total number includes the 76 deaths, as well as people who have recovered from the virus and are still recovering.

“We are very sad to have lost more people to this cluster of COVID-19 cases, the health department said Wednesday. “We will continue to work closely with Riverbend on investigating and addressing the situation.”

The Unified Government launched an interactive dashboard that allows the public to track the progress of COVID-19 in Wyandotte County.

The Unified Government of Wyandotte County launched a website that allows people who think they are sick with the coronavirus to self-report their symptoms.

Self-report your symptoms on the website here.

Wyandotte County has the most number of reported cases in the state with 363, according to KDHE.