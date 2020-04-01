Health officials reporting 1,581 positive COVID-19 cases in Missouri Wednesday, including 18 deaths

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri health officials are reporting Wednesday afternoon that the number of reported positive coronavirus COVID-19 cases has jumped to 1,581, including 18 deaths.

The latest death was announced Thursday morning in Cass County. Health officials said a Belton woman in her early 70s died Tuesday after testing positive for the virus 11 days earlier.

St. Louis County is reporting 605 positive cases, including 3 deaths. The city of St. Louis is reporting 176 cases, including one death.

In the metro, Kansas City is reporting 128 positive cases and Jackson County is reporting 86 cases, including one death.

Clay County has 21 cases, Platte County has 12 and Cass County has 17 reported cases, including the one death reported earlier.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

Governor Mike Parson has banned gatherings of more than 10 people statewide, but has declined to follow the lead of nearly two dozen other states that require people to stay at home except in exceptional circumstances. Several health care organizations and Democratic politicians have called for a statewide stay-at-home order.

Parson said during a news conference that he’s “not at a point” to issue a stay-at-home order, noting that 95 of Missouri’s 114 counties have five or fewer confirmed cases.

Parson said state agencies are considering which stadiums and arenas could be converted into care centers if hospitals run out of beds to treat patients, including Hyvee Arena.

Kansas is reporting 482 cases, including 10 deaths, as of Wednesday.