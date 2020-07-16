Health, safety and tech improvements to send metro kids back to school cost millions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As schools prepare to bring kids back, they’re spending big bucks to ensure safety.

We’re taking a closer look at how your tax dollars are being spent to handle education in this pandemic.

There’s new disinfecting technology in heating and air conditioning systems, and there are germ blasting guns, too.

“I can go out to the playground, spray it because it’s got an electric charge to it. It wraps around the equipment and lands on every surface and kills germs,” said Dr. Travis Hux, Raytown Schools assistant superintendent of support services.

“We’ll do that if there’s concern in a room, but can also clean the entire elementary school with about one gallon of fluid and one charge with this gun.”

Add to that plexiglass shields, thermometers, hand sanitizer and face masks. All these items and more are being added to the school supply list for districts around the metro this year — and it doesn’t come cheap.

The big bills to step up safety also come as schools are facing lower tax revenue from stay-at-home orders when many businesses were closed for weeks.

“It will be a tough year,” said Yaw Obeng, Hickman Mills superintendent. “Everyone is going to have to tighten the belts when we look at shifting resources. But I can’t state it enough that health and safety is the primary purpose to focus on. My first priority is in allocating resources to make sure students are safe.”

So just how much is it all costing?

Lee’s Summit Schools sent FOX4 a spreadsheet detailing expenses. So far, the district has doled out more than $291,000 to cover soap, masks, face shields, disinfectant wipes, plexiglass barriers and two battery-powered misters to clean buses.

The tab for Kansas City Public Schools tops $1.5 million. A big chunk of that comes from technology costs, including extra WiFi hot spots and iPads for remote learning options. The district did get a $600,000 grant to help.

Park Hill’s bill is much lower so far, at only about $233,000. They’ve stocked up on hand sanitizer, thermometers and masks, and the district spent $118,000 to beef up online learning platforms.

On the Kansas side, Lawrence tells us it’s spent $349,000. That’s split between additional teacher training, protective equipment and technology.

In Kansas City, Kansas, the costs add up to nearly $1 million, including new furniture and fixtures to support social distancing.

But all schools insist every dime is well spent if it helps keep students and staff safe, by limiting the spread of COVID-19 and other illnesses.

“Their most prized possession is their children,” Obeng said. “When they send them to our buildings, they expect we’re going to do everything we can to ensure their safety. We want to stand up and say we took resources and allocated as best as possible, and did what I’d do for my own children and kept them safe.”

The districts FOX4 checked with also said they expect these expenses to keep climbing. Many area schools, though, will benefit from a combination of federal CARES Act funding, grants and loans to help cover those costs.