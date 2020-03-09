After STL family breaks quarantine, local health officials stress importance of following rules

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Health officials in St. Louis are frustrated after they say family members of a patient with coronavirus broke quarantine despite being advised to stay home.

Those relatives attended a daddy-daughter dance, coming into contact with dozens of other people.

Here in the Kansas City metro, health departments are keeping tabs on several patients who might have the illness. Officials said it's critical if you get sick to follow the rules.

If you're sick, stay home. We hear that a lot in cold and flu season, and even more so now with concerns over coronavirus growing.

“For any person that we're monitoring, they're going to be in isolation, which is just in-home isolation for 14 days, and during that process they're going to be self-reporting their temperature twice a day,” said Kayla Parker, spokesperson for the Jackson County Health Department.

Epidemiologists at local health departments review that data regularly, and if symptoms get worse, they can coordinate further treatment.

And it's critical, even before a test confirms coronavirus, for patients being monitored to physically separate themselves from others.

“As much as possible, you do want to stay away from them and limit their exposure and that way if you do happen to be in the same room, then you want to put that mask on and make sure you're not spreading any germs,” Parker said.

And if someone fails to check-in symptoms with health officials, there’s immediate follow-up.

“There's definitely follow-up whenever someone misses, or if we can't get in contact with someone one way, we'll investigate other ways to get a hold of someone," Parker said.

"And with that said, if anyone does deliberately not want to follow protocol, we do have measures where we could put them in quarantine."

That could even go as far as getting law enforcement involved to force quarantine.

But so far that's not been needed.

“We don’t like to take to that draconian step obviously, but it’s a lot of hand-holding to make sure people respect what the voluntary quarantine is all about, and around the country there have been really good results because people are nervous and following the recommendation,” said Dr. Lee Norman, with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

Fewer than 200 total patients are being monitored for possible coronavirus in Missouri and Kansas. Only one case in each state has been confirmed.

And experts remind you if you start feeling sick, call your health care provider first before going to a clinic to limit exposing others to the illness.