Metro stores selling out of products listed effective for killing the coronavirus

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — At L.A. True Value Hardware in the Armourdale neighborhood, shelves are stocked with six different kinds of disinfecting wipes in addition to several hand sanitizers. Others shops FOX4 News contacted were sold out, or close to restocking on those items.

“People are coming in to get them, but mostly, it’s out of fear for the Corona virus. It’s also about them protecting their families,” Shelly Eickoff, store owner, said.

Coronavirus cases in the United States total 300 as of Friday afternoon. That includes 21 patients on board a cruise ship off the coast of Northern California that tested positive. News of their condition broke on Friday evening.

On Friday, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency recommended a list of 85 products that can kill the novel coronavirus. The list includes many household cleansers that are available everywhere.

Eickoff said her staff makes a point to talk with regular customers about using their heads with these products and continuing to use good hygiene, including frequent hand washing, to guard against all viruses.

“We offer a little more common sense and try to talk people down. This is not going to be the end of the world. Clean your hands. Wash your hands just like you do every day. That’s going to be the best thing for you,” Eickoff said.

Lance Williamson, an infection control nurse with the University of Kansas Health System, recommends reading the label on each of those products carefully, especially when it comes to contact time. That term refers to the amount of time the surface being cleaned remains wet.

“We want to make sure we are leaving surfaces wet for the proper amount of time so that the disinfectant and the chemicals from the product have enough time to kill all the germs the manufacturer says the wipe will kill,” Williamson said.

Eickhoff and Williamson agree hand sanitizers and disinfectant wipes are useful for more than public health scares. They both recommend making them part of your regular cleaning regimens, which will keep everyone healthy in the long run.