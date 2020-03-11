Nursing homes, paramedics taking extra steps to mitigate spread of COVID-19

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Nursing homes and paramedics are taking new steps to help keep you and your loved ones safe as fears over the coronavirus increase.

Officials have linked 19 coronavirus deaths in Washington state to a single nursing home. Health advisers have said people older than 80 and people who are immuno-compromised are most likely to be severely affected by the illness.

With that knowledge, nursing homes and EMTs in Kansas City aren't taking any chances.

"It's really about responding in a way we probably should be during cold and flu season anyway," Kansas City Fire Department Chief Donna Maize said.

KCFD is now taking an enhanced, full-protection approach in calls where EMS crews are dispatched. One responder now talks with the patient first to see if they have any flu-like symptoms, have recently traveled or have had other possible exposure to coronavirus. Based on that check, that person can decide if they and other crew members should layer on this extra gear.

"So we keep potential exposure to a minimum," Chief Maize said.

Any patients with flu-like or respiratory symptoms are also now being strapped with a protective mask. If someone with that kind of illness rides in an ambulance, the truck goes through a thorough wipe down and disinfectant fogging.

"If you feel like you have flu, mild case of flu, signs and symptoms all those things, really save 911 for last resort and its true purpose of emergencies," Chief Maize said.

Nursing homes around the metro are taking extra steps to keep patients safe, too. At the Little Sisters of the Poor Jeanne Jugan Center, a hand sanitizing station with information on COVID-19 now greets all guests. Anyone entering the facility has to clean their hands, and soon, they will also get a temperature scan.

"Our staff does a good job with infection control," Sister Gonzague Castro, facility administrator, said. "We’re boosting that up also with reviewing hand washing, having hand sanitizer more readily available and wiping down surfaces more than usual."

Volunteer and visitor access will also now be limited, and the nursing home is cutting back on patient outings. New protections are also being taken in the dining center, with staff serving all meals, eliminating self-service options.

"We just want to ask everybody for prayer that we won’t have that exposure here in our city, that it would be very limited and that we’re praying for everyone that is affected," Sister Gonzague said.

Many in the medical field continue to stress that we just don't know how minimal or severe the virus may turn out to be locally. Officials are taking every precaution possible in hopes of keeping the risk of infection and virus spread low.