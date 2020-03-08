Johnson County officials discuss the first positive coronavirus case in the metro

OLATHE, Kan. — Johnson County officials met on Satruday night to give more information on the first positive coronavirus case in the metro and the state of Kansas.

“We’re doing everything possible to make sure our public is safe,” Mary Beverly, interim director of Johnson County Deparment of Health and Environment, said. “This individual did everything right, when symptoms started, they used a mask and self-isolated. They notified their physician before going into the doctor’s office so that they wouldn’t infect other people.”

Beverly said the best thing the public can do is to stay informed and maintain health routines, like washing hands.

“We have already started the disease investigation to identify other contacts of this individual, and we will notify anyone we identify as a close contact that could be at risk,” Health services division director Nancy Tausz said.

KSNT in Topeka first reported the case was confirmed positive.

Beverly later confirmed that the test was done at the local level and was a “presumptive positive,” which means it has not been verified by the CDC. However, the test is the same, and she said, out of an abundance of caution, they are treating it as a confirmed case.

Officials said the woman did not travel abroad, but she did recently travel to the Northeast, where recent cases have been popping up.

Health and Environment Secretary Lee Norman said she is “doing well.”

This announcement comes just before Gov. Mike Parson announced the first “Presumptive Positive” case in Missouri, also on March 7.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas released a statement Friday, saying in part:

“While we do not yet have confirmed cases in Kansas City, we know we may have them in the future. Our Health Department is leading our preparation and is working closely with several other city health departments across the nation.”

Johnson County has a page on the coronavirus. Find it on their website here.

